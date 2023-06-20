State of the County address set for June 28

Hamilton County Commissioner Steve Dillinger will deliver the State of the County address June 28.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hamilton County 4-H Exhibition Center at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., in Noblesville. The theme to this year’s address will be “The Way We Were,” a homage to Hamilton County’s bicentennial celebration.

Among the topics expected to be addressed include renovations to the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, construction on a domestic violence shelter and growth in the county’s parks and recreation department, according to a news release. Infrastructure projects such as an interchange project at 146th and Allisonville Road, updates on State Road 37 and a new bridge over Pleasant Street in Noblesville will also be discussed.

As part of the renovations at the fairgrounds, the county plans to construct a bicentennial pavilion building and a new maintenance building, while officials are also planning an addition at the llama barn building as part of a $15 million project under Phase 1A. Work is expected to begin sometime this fall, according to Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt.



Future phases are also planned, although no determination has been made yet on what other improvements will be made, Heirbrandt said. The county is also leading a $44 million interchange project at 146th Street and Allisonville Road as part of an effort to improve traffic through the corridor.



The project on the border of Noblesville and Fishers will convert the intersection into a grade-separated interchange with 146th Street going over a roundabout on Allisonville Road. Work is set to be finished in the summer of 2025, according to the county. Dillinger also said the county has come so far in the past 200 years.



“We’ve come so far in the past 200 years,” Dillinger says. “I think those in attendance will be stunned at how much progress we’ve made in just the past four decades, especially those who are fairly new to the area. Hamilton County is a desirable place to live because we have been and continue to be so future focused.”

Tickets for the event are $35 for members, while a corporate table of eight people is $350. Registration, which is required, can be done by visiting www.noblesvillechamber.com.