Letter-writing cafeteria manager named Carmel Clay Schools’ Support Staff of the Year

Just before school begins each year, West Clay Elementary cafeteria manager Beth Galloway writes a note of welcome to each of the incoming kindergarteners.

“I know that they are unsure of what to expect, and I just try to reassure them that they will love their new school and make so many new friends,” Galloway said. “We have a great team in the kitchen, and we all try to make lunchtime a great experience for the students.”

Galloway’s thoughtfulness certainly is noticed. Galloway was named the 2022-23 Carmel Clay Schools Support Staff of the Year. The news came as a complete surprise to Galloway.

“Our principal presented the award in front of a cafeteria full of third-graders, also with her were about 10 people from the administration as well as my family,” Galloway said. “I knew something was up when I looked across the cafeteria and saw my husband (Eric Galloway) standing there.”

Galloway has worked with CCS in the food service area since 2000. She started working as a cook at Orchard Park Elementary, which has since closed, when her youngest daughter began kindergarten at Orchard Park that year,

She was a cook at Orchard Park for eight years, then moved to Carmel High School’s main cafeteria, where she was the assistant manager for two years. She has been the West Clay cafeteria manager for 13 years.

“I really love my job and get to spend every school day with around 450 students,” Galloway said. “My favorite part of my job is making the kitchen serving line a fun place to be for all of the students.”

Galloway said the staff decorates seasonally and for special holidays, such as Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Chinese New Year and others.