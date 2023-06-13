Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: Feeling stupid in a Jiffy

Opinion: Feeling stupid in a Jiffy

0
By on Danielle Wilson

I hate feeling stupid, or more specifically, being perceived as stupid. Call it vanity. My recent trip to Jiffy Lube is a case in point. I went in for an oil change and came away questioning my cognitive abilities.

First, I misread the hand signals of the guy attempting to direct me into the right spot. I very nearly drove my great white whale of a van into the pit. Next, because I was embarrassed, I struggled to locate the hood pop. Oops, that was the gas tank. Best of all, I tried to take the keys with me into the waiting rom. “Ma’am, we’re going to need those.” Ugh. By the time I got to the obligatory, “Would you like to replace your air filter for $29.99?” I was a hot mess. I stood stock-still for probably 30 seconds trying to decide if I really needed a new one or if I was being scammed because I’d come off as an idiot.

This is exactly why I normally let my husband Doo handle the things that are outside my comfort zone – car and tech stuff, for starters, but also the boring big-ticket house items like HVAC, siding and the god-awful plumbing. I want to be seen as a strong, capable, intelligent woman, but whenever I have to talk to the contractor about electrical issues or to the aforementioned automotive people about my transmission, I get nervous and end up sounding like a do-do head.

But why do I even care? I am stupid when it comes to cars. I just don’t want Derek at Jiffy Lube thinking this! Yep, pure vanity.

Peace out.


More Headlines

Spark!Fishers event highlights cars and artists Sparktacular spectacle: June 24 is the grand finale for Spark!Fishers 2023 Sister Act: Siblings share love for music education at Miss Indiana competition Fishers girls tennis team reaches state semifinals Court filings continue in Lawrence mayor, council dispute
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact