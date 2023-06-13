Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – June 13, 2023

‘Beauty & the Beast’

“Beauty & the Beast” runs through July 9 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘August: Osage County’

Main Street Productions presents “August: Osage County” through June 18 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘Godspell’

Carmel Community Players’ Rising Star production of “Godspell” is set for June 16 to 25 at the Ivy Tech Noblesville Auditorium. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Anthony Nunziata: Romance From Italy to Broadway” is set for 7:30 p.m. Jun 16-17 at Feinstein’s cabaret in Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinhc.com.

‘See How They Run’

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s production of “See How They Run” will be presented through June 18 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of  “Million Dollar Quartet” i set for 7 p.m. June 16-17 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.


