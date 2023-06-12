Fishers girls tennis team reaches state semifinals

Fishers High School girls tennis coach Dave Heffern was feeling a bit of deja vu.

The Tigers lost to Carmel 4-1 in the IHSAA state semifinals June 3 at Center Grove High School. Carmel then edged South Bend St. Joseph in the final.

Fishers had lost to the Greyhounds 5-0 in the 2022 state championship at Center Grove.

“Same scenario, same courts,” said Heffern, whose team finished with a 20-3 record.

Fishers also lost to Carmel 4-1 May 11.

“We’re playing them better, just fell short at the other positions,” Heffern said. “I just have one senior. I think we have a good program going now. We’ve just got to keep working on it.”

The Tigers made their first trip to the state finals in 2021, losing to Jasper in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the Tigers got their lone point at No. 1 singles, where sophomore Mischa Briggs topped Carmel’s Nora Perkins, 6-2, 6-1.

“I had an ear problem, and I was feeling really sick,” Briggs said. “I got on the court and I was feeling a lot better. I was playing my game and it was going well.”

Briggs remained unbeaten in the postseason and advanced to the state singles quarterfinals, which were scheduled to begin June 9.

Briggs said she has improved on her serves and overhead shots.

“I think more of my overheads are going in this season,” she said. “Before a match I look over the other player’s strengths and weaknesses and try to play into that.”

Heffern said Briggs can play any style.

“She can hit hard for a short girl. She has such good hands and control of the ball with her slicing and drop shots,” Heffern said. “She’s been one of my most intelligent players since Katie Martzoff.”

Martzoff won four singles titles (1998-2001) while Heffern coached at Park Tudor. Under Heffern, Park Tudor’s girls won six team titles.

Fishers’ other loss this season was against North Central, but Heffern said he was missing two starters in that match. The Tigers then beat North Central 3-2 in the regional final.

The Tigers’ lone 2023 graduate is Izzy Mokra, who finished with a 20-5 record at No. 2 singles.

Caroline Ober, who will be a senior, had a 14-4 record at No. 3 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Emma Beehler and Cassie Maurer and No. 2 team of Maddie Barron and Meredith Ober were juniors this past season.

“I think we’ll come back even stronger next year,” Briggs said.