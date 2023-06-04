Current Publishing
Letter: School board member honoring commitment to transparency

Editor,

I find the undercurrent of your article titled “Carmel Clay Schools names director of mental health as school board member questions transparency of hiring process” disturbing. It seems that the CCS administration required board members to accept an employment decision without proper awareness or rationale.

Greg Brown’s response to the request for a vote is absolutely appropriate. Anyone in a position of authority, like school board members, should be provided a detailed summary or rationale for the subject being voted on. If school board President Katie Browning considers a “best practice” as not “slowing down processes” or does “not want to manage the capable human resources personnel,” then why call for a vote?

Greg Brown is honoring this commitment to transparency and doing exactly what residents expect him to do. That is why they voted him onto the school board.

Greg Gilmore, Carmel


