Westfield’s population growth continues

Westfield’s population grew nearly 8 percent last year as the city remains one of the fastest growing in the nation, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that Westfield’s population rose 7.7 percent in 2022, boosting the city’s population to 54,605. Those new figures mirror Westfield’s growth the prior year when the city’s population also grew by 7.7 percent, making it the fastest-growing city in Indiana among those with at least 5,000 residents.

Four cities in Texas – Georgetown, Kyle, Leander and Little Elm – and one city in California, Santa Cruz, were ahead of Westfield on the list of 15 fastest-growing cities between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, with populations of 50,000 or more.

The boost in population is also reflected in Hamilton County, which had a population estimate of 348,966 as of July 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The total population estimate grew to 357,330 the following year and rose to 364,921 in 2022, according to the agency.

“The census figures are a testament to the desirability of Westfield,” Mayor Andy Cook said. “We have created a city where people want to live, work and feel safe. We have beautiful parks, trail systems, great neighborhoods and Grand Park, the nation’s biggest and best youth sports campus. Our welcome mat is out.

“We don’t have mountains or an ocean, so we must create a place where people choose to live and businesses choose to build and grow. Designations are wonderful, but our residents remain one of Westfield’s greatest assets.”

Nine of the nation’s 15 fastest-growing cities were in the South, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau said Georgetown, Texas, saw a population increase of 14.4 percent followed by Santa Cruz, Calif., with a 12.5 percent increase.

“Georgetown, Texas, remained the fastest-growing city by percent change in 2022, with the highest rate of growth among all U.S. cities and towns with at least 50,000 people. It wasn’t the only city to retain its distinction over the year, however,” said Crystal Delbé, a statistician in the Census Bureau’s population division. “New York remained the nation’s largest city, despite its recent population decline. At 8.3 million, its population was more than twice that of the next largest city, Los Angeles, with a population of nearly 4 million.”

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau also shows that Indiana’s population also grew to 6.83 million people last year, while the U.S. population grew to 333.3 million.