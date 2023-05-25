Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield woman dies hiking in Grand Canyon

Westfield woman dies hiking in Grand Canyon

0
By on Westfield Community

A woman from Westfield died earlier this month in the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report May 14 around 9 p.m. of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse. National Park Service emergency services personnel responded down the trail and soon thereafter, the hiker became pulseless, according to the federal agency, which said that “all attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful.”

The 36-year-old woman, who officials declined to identify because of the family’s wishes, was attempting a hike to the Colorado River and back in one day. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service with the Coconino County Medical Examiner, officials said.


More Headlines

Public input sought for new Fishers park CrossRoads Church set to hold Popcorn and Punchlines Constructive learning: Elementary school students compete in annual Lego Builders competition Monon warrior: Indy 500 champion Ericsson feels at home in Carmel Grand Park to host Umoja Games in July Attitude of gratitude: Girl Scouts show appreciation for volunteers with Bronze Award project
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact