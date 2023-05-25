Valor Classical Academy secures building but won’t open this fall

Valor Classical Academy, a charter school seeking to launch in Hamilton County this fall, has delayed its opening.

The school, part of Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative, faced several challenges in securing a location. It finally reached a deal to move into a building at 10330 N. Meridian St. in Carmel, but encountered “insurmountable barriers for the renovations to begin on time” for a fall opening, according to an email sent May 25 to Valor supporters.

The full email states:

Dear Valor Classical Academy Parents and Supporters,

We hope this letter finds you and your family in good health and high spirits. We are writing to provide an important update regarding the opening of Valor Classical Academy for the upcoming school year.

First and foremost, we want to share some exciting news – we surpassed our initial enrollment goal, thanks to the overwhelming support and interest from parents like you. This achievement reflects the strong desire for a classical education option in our community, and we are grateful for your trust and commitment.

However, we regret to inform you that the anticipated opening of Valor Classical Academy for the 2023 school year will be delayed. With confidence that our high enrollment would coincide with successful funding this week, we encountered insurmountable barriers for the renovations to begin on time for a 2023 opening.

After nearly two years of dedicated efforts toward a 2023 opening, our board faced the difficult decision to cease the plans to open this year. We understand the disappointment this news may bring, and we share in that sentiment. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and our primary concern is ensuring the long-term success and stability of Valor Classical Academy.

Although the delay is disheartening, Valor’s founding board remains fully committed to our mission. We firmly believe that the accomplishments and progress we have made thus far will contribute to a stronger and more vibrant community when we open our doors. The additional time will allow us to secure the necessary resources and prepare a facility that meets the high standards we have set for our students and staff.

We kindly ask for your understanding and continued support during this period of transition. We are embarking on a new, consolidated effort to build Valor’s community and raise the funds required to ensure a successful opening. In this regard, we are excited to announce that our next event will be an outstanding fundraiser in the early summer. We warmly invite you and your family to join us and be a part of this significant endeavor.

We deeply appreciate your patience, encouragement, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of a classical education. We remain committed to keeping you updated on our progress and milestones along the way. Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Thank you for your continued support. Together, we look forward to a bright future for Valor Classical Academy.

Sincerely,

Valor Classical Academy Board of Directors