Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers students participate in Indiana House Page Program
Fishers students participate in Indiana House Page Program
Sarah Almayah, a student at Fishers High School, was one of seven Fishers students who participated in the Indiana House Page Program in 2023. She is pictured with House Speaker Todd Huston of Fishers. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana House Republicans)

Fishers students participate in Indiana House Page Program

0
By on Fishers Community

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) and State Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville) recently welcomed Hamilton County students to the Statehouse where the students participated in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2023 legislative session.

As pages, the students helped lawmakers and staff with daily duties, toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse and joined Huston and Goodrich on the House floor to witness and learn about the legislative process.

“I always enjoy getting to meet and talk with student pages during session,” Huston said in an announcement. “This is a great opportunity for our next generation of Hoosier leaders to explore public service, and I hope to see more Hamilton County students at the Statehouse next year.”

The following Fishers students served as pages during the 2023 legislative session:

  • Sarah Almayah, who attends Fishers High School
  • Taylor Bowman, who attends Fall Creek Junior High School
  • Ethan Hamelmann, who attends Heritage Christian School
  • Faith Helton, who attends The Classical Academy
  • Brooke Parnin, who attends Hamilton Southeastern High School
  • Nicholas Rivotto, who attends Hamilton Southeastern High School
  • Alex Stempkowski, who attends The Classical Academy

“Visiting the Statehouse gives young Hoosiers a closer look at the legislative process and the ability to interact with their elected representatives,” Goodrich said in the announcement. “This experience is a great way for students to bring their history and government books to life.”

Students ages 13 to 18 interested in participating during the 2024 legislative session can learn more about the program online. Visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or call 1-800-382-9841.


More Headlines

Fishers nuisance ordinance would fine businesses for repeat police calls Constructive learning: Elementary school students compete in annual Lego Builders competition Center for the Performing Arts 2023-24 schedule features diverse offerings Play ball!: Zionsville Little League offers inclusive team Attitude of gratitude: Girl Scouts show appreciation for volunteers with Bronze Award project Snapshot: Egyptian ambassador visits Fishers
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact