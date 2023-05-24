Fishers students participate in Indiana House Page Program

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) and State Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville) recently welcomed Hamilton County students to the Statehouse where the students participated in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2023 legislative session.

As pages, the students helped lawmakers and staff with daily duties, toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse and joined Huston and Goodrich on the House floor to witness and learn about the legislative process.

“I always enjoy getting to meet and talk with student pages during session,” Huston said in an announcement. “This is a great opportunity for our next generation of Hoosier leaders to explore public service, and I hope to see more Hamilton County students at the Statehouse next year.”

The following Fishers students served as pages during the 2023 legislative session:

Sarah Almayah, who attends Fishers High School

Taylor Bowman, who attends Fall Creek Junior High School

Ethan Hamelmann, who attends Heritage Christian School

Faith Helton, who attends The Classical Academy

Brooke Parnin, who attends Hamilton Southeastern High School

Nicholas Rivotto, who attends Hamilton Southeastern High School

Alex Stempkowski, who attends The Classical Academy

“Visiting the Statehouse gives young Hoosiers a closer look at the legislative process and the ability to interact with their elected representatives,” Goodrich said in the announcement. “This experience is a great way for students to bring their history and government books to life.”

Students ages 13 to 18 interested in participating during the 2024 legislative session can learn more about the program online. Visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or call 1-800-382-9841.