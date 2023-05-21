Carmel Pride continues to grow

As one of the original organizers, Carmel High School senior Tatum Siebert is delighted to see how Carmel Pride has continued to grow since the inaugural 2021 event was put together in four weeks.

“We are able to welcome more vendors and informational booths to support even more small businesses and nonprofits,” Siebert said. “With the grant we received last year, we are able to put more of our funding towards performances, a bolder design (on social media and promotional materials) and event decoration and community outreach. We also are introducing a larger team with more diverse perspectives as we now have an adult advisory board that helps with maintaining the event long-term and a larger student team.”

After the 2022 event, Carmel Pride received a $10,000 grant from the 50 States, 50 Grants, 5,000 Voices Initiative, which was awarded by the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit whose aim is to uplift, empower and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth around the world.

Siebert is one of the senior executives of Carmel Pride, which is set for 3 to 9 p.m. June 25 at Carter Green in front of the Center for the Performing Arts. The free event is open to all ages and includes kids’ activities during the day.

There are 18 student organizers and 14 adults on the advisory board.

“We are currently working on our performance schedule, and we will showcase community performers throughout Day Pride from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and then we will have our Sunset Showcase of incredibly talented drag performers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.,” Siebert said. “We have food and beverage vendors, merchandise vendors and information and activity booths.”