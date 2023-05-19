Current Publishing
Snapshot: City of Carmel hosts inaugural Midtown Block Party

0
By on Carmel Community
Mecum Auctions

The City of Carmel’s inaugural Midtown Block Party presented May 13 featured activities for all ages, including a photo booth, movie screening, face painting, cornhole and more. (Photos by Adam Seif)


