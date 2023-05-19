Outdoor retailer Sierra to open May 20 in the West Carmel Marketplace 

Sierra, a retailer specializing in active and outside brands, is set to open May 20 in Carmel in the West Carmel Marketplace at 10025 Michigan Rd. It will be the retailer’s first location in Indiana.

“We are excited to become the newest retail option for Carmel’s shoppers, especially as this is our first opening in the state,” stated Gennifer Hobbs, Sierra marketing director.

A part of the T.J. Maxx family of brands, Sierra offers a variety of apparel, footwear and gear – from hiking to camping to yoga and travel necessities – for the entire family, including pets.

“We pride ourselves on being a go-to for families’ summer active and outdoor essentials as well as a great place to shop top-quality clothes and gear with lower prices,” Hobbs said. “We are looking forward to helping shoppers save big this year.”

The store is set to host a grand opening event May 20 with a DJ, games and giveaways. In celebration of its arrival in the Carmel community, Sierra made a $10,000 donation to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Sierra was founded in 1986 and has 80 stores in the United States.

The Carmel store will feature 18,000 square feet, with 14,400 square feet of selling space. The store is hiring full and part-time associates. Visit jobs.tjx.com to learn more.

Sierra will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Learn more at Sierra.com.