Zionsville Plan Commission reviews plan for Hy-Vee gas station 

The Zionsville Plan Commission met May 15 town hall to discuss plans for a new gas station, a Hy-Vee convenience store and fueling station, on the southwest corner of the intersection of C.R. 700 East. A petition for rezoning the Wild Air development and an amendment to subdivide Holiday Farms were also presented at the meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for June 20.

What happened: The plan commission voted 7-0 in favor of a proposed development plan for a new Hy-Vee gas station and convenience store on 700 East in Zionsville.

What it means: Hy-Vee, Inc. requested approval of a development plan for the convenience store and fueling station at 6160 S. 700 East to include 5,062 square feet and a canopy for the fueling station consisting of eight two-sided pumps on 1.36 acres.

What’s next: The proposal will be presented to the Zionsville Town Council at a future meeting. The meeting date has not yet been established.

What happened: The plan commission voted 4-2 for a favorable recommendation to go to the Zionsville Town Council for a proposed petition for the rezoning of a development in Zionsville.

What it means: Old Town Land Development, LLC petitioned for the rezoning of 260 acres from the rural R-2 classification to a planned unit development for the Wild Air development at 8700 E. Ind. 334 and 5990 S. 900 E. in Zionsville. The PUD classification would provide for a mixed-use development including single-family residential (consisting of estate lots, traditional neighborhood designs, ranches, and cottages), townhomes, apartments, retail, a senior living facility, a civic use, and preserved woodlands.

What’s next: The Wild Air proposal will go before the Zionsville Town Council at a future meeting.

What happened: The plan commission voted 7-0 in favor of a proposed amendment to subdivide a site in Zionsville, with conditional approval subject to a resolution of items of design-speed standards, design standards for typical residential cross sections, and design standards for driveway space.

What it means: Henke Development Group, LLC petitioned for approval of an amendment to subdivide the 17.123 acres into 37 single-family lots and a block for future single-family lots for the Holiday Farms development at 3595 Marketplace Ct. in Zionsville. The site is undeveloped and was originally approved as a single lot in Holliday Farms. The site is on the northeast corner of Holliday Farms.

What’s next: The proposal will be presented to the Zionsville Town Council at a future meeting.