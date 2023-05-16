Q&A: Centenarian shares advice, memories

Fishers resident Louise Blair celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 3. With a century of life experience, Blair shared some stories and advice.

Q: In what places or cities have you lived?

A: I lived in Danville as a child on the farm. I loved the farm. I did a lot of things. For instance, it was my job to bring the cows up for milking in the morning and in the evening.

I spent summers with my grandparents in Lebanon. That was a thing I always knew after school was out; I knew that would be one of my things I could get to do [was]spend time with grandma and grandpa. My grandparents were good people to be around. They were religious people. I mean, they said their prayers before eating and they were just conscientious about doing the right thing.

I moved to Indianapolis in the 1950s with my family, my former husband and two children.

Now, I live in Fishers with my son, Charlie, and his family.

Q: Did you work? What was your first job?

A: My first business employer was Warner Bros (Vitagraph). I also worked for Meridian Mutual Insurance Co., Apex Ventilating Co., J & J Distributors, Woodstock Country Club and other interim positions. I retired from working for Duncan Supply Co. in 1988 after serving in office and accounting positions.

After retirement, I was a part-time driver for 15 years for Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

I was also an active member of the American Business Women’s Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, and an honorary member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Q: What were some of your hobbies?

A: After my daughter and son graduated from Ball State University, I traveled extensively with the Ambassadair Travel Club and went to places like Prince Edward Island, Spain, Ireland, Australia, and other areas of Europe, Asia, Central America, Canada and the United States. I also was an avid bowler.

Q: What historical events have been most impactful?

A: I lived through the Great Depression and World War II.

Q: What do you remember about the Great Depression?

A: It was rough. It was (a) tedious and rough season. Could hardly get anything to eat or drink. (You) don’t forget that. It was really, really sad.

Q: Who or what was your greatest influence?

A: Oh, golly, many people. Good friends. I don’t know how I’d ever made it in this world without all that good help. I couldn’t do it on my own. I needed good people and we all (were) hanging together.

Q: How did your family influence you?

A: It’s a large family so we pretty well took care of each other. We would always sit down at the table for dinner together waiting for my father to come in from outside from the farm. My older sister and I would feed the younger children. We were a large family of 11 brothers and sisters.

Q: Was your dad a really good influence?

A: Oh, heavens to Betsy, yes. My daddy was Superman to me. My dad and mom; good people.

Q: What is the best advice you can offer?

A: Look to a strong person and hang in with them. Be a gentle, good citizen of this country and take care of yourself.

Q: What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned?

A: Oh, my goodness… Behaving. That was when I was a kid. I was really active when I was a kid, but when I got older, I settled down and took care of things that needed to be taken care of.

Q: What is your best memory?

A: Aunt Lucille was my father’s sister, the oldest of the girls: I adored her. On Sunday, she would sit and play the piano and we would sit in a half circle around her and she’d play. We’d always have church on Sunday with Aunt Lucille playing.

Q: How do you want to be remembered?

A: That I was a good, faithful and honest person up to age 100. That I hung in there and was good to other people. I was never a loner; I was always helping others and I was lucky to have good people around me.