New charges filed against Noblesville school shooter

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has filed new charges against the former Noblesville West Middle School student who wounded a classmate and a teacher in a 2018 shooting at the school.

A delinquency petition has been filed against David Moore, who has been in custody since the incident in May 2018. The petition stems from an allegation of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, according to a news release from Cummings’ office.

Cummings said the incident is alleged to have occurred March 20 while Moore was at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in Madison County. A probable cause statement alleges that Moore punched a criminal justice case manager, whose identity was redacted, twice in the breast.

The individual told police that Moore and another juvenile had entered her office but did not have time to meet with both of them and directed them out in an ushering kind of motion, according to the probable cause statement. She described the punch as “a kind of fist bump” and indicated it was not a hard punch, the statement said.

A report was taken and Moore was asked about the alleged incident, which he acknowledged and indicated it was horseplay and not a big deal, according to the statement. Moore, who was 13 at the time of the school shooting inside a classroom, faced a hearing last month to review his potential release last month, but a Hamilton County Circuit judge ruled that Moore would remain in the custody of the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Felix’s ruling, which was released by the city, indicated that the court will meet again to review the release eligibility following the completion of the assessment and findings. Details of when that will occur are unclear.

An initial hearing on the battery charge is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. May 23.