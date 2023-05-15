Indiana Peony Festival set for May 20

The Indiana Peony Festival returns to downtown Noblesville May 20 during an event that will celebrate the state’s official flower and allow visitors to mingle with local vendors and businesses.

The third annual event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seminary Park, said Lindsey McVey, who co-founded the festival with her mother Kelly McVey. Lindsey McVey said the festival has grown over the years with more than 70 vendors expected this year.

Lindsey McVey said visitors can expect to find peony-inspired floral installations, along with food vendors, in addition to a Brunch & Blooms event that will feature downtown restaurants and businesses promoting peony-related items, including cocktails. Downtown alleys will be activated as well with live music also taking place, she added.

But flowers are the focal point of the event, which is meant to beautify Noblesville and its downtown, to inspire Indiana residents to celebrate the peony as the state flower, and to promote Hamilton County as a visitor destination during the month of May, according to Lindsey McVey.

“We have tons of flower vendors this year, a lot of art and artists are working all year on beautiful peony pieces of art,” she said.

The festival will also host a ticketed event, Peonies in the Park, from 6 to 9 p.m. May 19 for visitors 21 and older that serves as a fundraiser for the festival. Tickets are $100 per person and must be reserved in advance for Peonies in the Park, which will feature cocktails, food, a silent auction and more.

A tennis-diamond bracelet will be raffled off during the ticketed event as well. Tickets can be reserved on the Indiana Peony Festival website.

For more, visit indianpeonyfestival.com.