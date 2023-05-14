Snapshot: Mission Possible benefits Assistance League of Indianapolis

Current Publishing
From left, Carmel residents Stan and Susan Kwiatkowski

Members and guests of the Assistance League of Indianapolis kicked up their heels at the Eiteljorg Museum April 22 for the Mission Possible fundraiser. Attendees enjoyed browsing exhibits, dinner, a silent auction and dancing led by Matt Moore of Five Star Dance Studios. Funds raised from the event support the philanthropic programs of the organization. Learn more or make a donation at alindy.org. (Photos courtesy of Kathy Kerr Wylam)


