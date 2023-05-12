Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis sets June opening in Carmel 

IndyCar series driver Graham Rahal is growing his portfolio of companies with the addition of Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis, set to open in June at 9830 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel.

The dealership will sell Piaggio luxury brands of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds, which include Piaggio, Vespa, Aprili and Moto Guzzi.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis to our expanding portfolio,” Rahal said. “There is a growing market in Central Indiana, and we are energized by the opportunity to play a key role in developing relationships with new customers and partners in the region.”

Rahal is developing a 115,000-square-foot headquarters for his company, GR Brands, in Creekside Corporate Park in Zionsville, which is set to open in 2024. Eventually, Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis is set to relocate there.

Learn more at rahalpiaggio.com.