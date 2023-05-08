ClusterTruck returns for customers in Carmel, Fishers

After a brief hiatus, ClusterTruck is back to making deliveries to the Carmel and Fishers areas.

In the early spring of 2022, ClusterTruck had a mutual agreement with Kroger to end their partnership because of differences in business goals. ClusterTruck President Janet Monroe said it paused delivery services in Carmel and Fishers until it could find new locations for its kitchens.

ClusterTruck ensures fresh food by making quick deliveries to its customers, according to Monroe. Short delivery routes are designed to minimize driving time.

After its partnership with Kroger ended, the business closed its two kitchens in Fishers and Carmel.

Monroe said she was unable to find new kitchens suited for a restaurant but wanted to start delivering to customers because of high demand.

“We decided, you know what? We have this kitchen here (Carmel and Fishers area). Let’s just serve the customers we have out there in Carmel and Fishers and see how it goes,” Monroe said.

That was toward the end of March, Monroe said, and now the company is using the kitchen at 4737 East 82nd St. to deliver to the two communities.

Business has returned to the entire Carmel zone, and nearly half of the former Fishers zone. The location also offers a pickup option.

Monroe said despite deliveries taking a little longer on the outer edges of the delivery zones, business has been strong.

“So far, customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “They are just glad to have us back.”

ClusterTruck operates Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It offers more than 90 items on its menu, that includes American, Italian, and Asian cuisines, and more. Desserts and drinks are available as well.

For more, visit clustertruck.com.