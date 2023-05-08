Ace Hardware coming to Carmel’s Village of WestClay in early 2024 

Ace Hardware is coming to a new building in the Village of WestClay.

Commercial real estate investment firm KennMar has acquired 1.77 acres on the southwest corner of Harleston Street and Towne Road and plans to construct a 20,000-square-foot single-tenant retail center to house the hardware store. Construction is set to begin this quarter, with the building complete in early 2024.

“Our vision for development projects is that they fit seamlessly into the community,” stated Brent Benge, president and CEO of KennMar. “By adding an Ace Hardware within the Village of West Clay, this new store will not only complement existing retailers, it will also fill a need in the area by providing nearby residents with more convenient access to home improvement supplies.”

Speedway-based KennMar also owns Brookshire Village Shoppes in northeast Carmel, which underwent significant renovations and landed anchor tenant Needler’s grocery store after KennMar purchased the site in 2019. Other KennMar properties in Indiana include Spring Mill Station in Westfield, The Pyramids in Indianapolis and Harvest Landing in Avon.

The WestClay property previously was proposed as the site of a convenience store and gas station, but those plans fell through after the city passed an ordinance prohibiting gas stations within 500 feet of residences.