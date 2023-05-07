Restaurant, med spa planned for downtown Noblesville

A Thai restaurant and a boutique med spa will be the newest additions to downtown Noblesville later this year.

Hageman Group, a Carmel-based real estate investment company and owner/partner on the public-private partnership, has a signed lease agreement to bring Thai Sushi House to the ground level of The Levinson, 868 Maple St.

Thai Indy Restaurant has announced plans to bring traditional and authentic Thai dishes to The Levinson. Noblesville will be its 12th location in the Indianapolis metro region, including Thaitanium Restaurant and Bar and Oishi Sushi & Ramen on Massachusetts Avenue, with plans for continued expansion, according to the city.

“This announcement provides residents and guests with another dining option and adds a new culinary flavor in downtown Noblesville. The restaurant will bring the true taste of Thai cuisine inspired by original family recipes with a dedication to outstanding customer service,” Mayor Chris Jensen said. “It’s also conveniently located at The Levinson, which offers four free hours of parking every day for guests to shop, dine and enjoy the Downtown Square.”

The restaurant, which will offer dishes prepared by experienced chefs, will offer dine-in, take-out or curbside pick-up for customers. It plans to serve a variety of Thai foods, including soups, sushi, noodles, rice dishes, and desserts including bubble tea, according to the city.

The restaurant anticipates opening in late fall, officials said. Beauty & Grace Aesthetics, which has been in Noblesville since 2019, offers a boutique med spa experience for women and also plans to open on The Levinson’s first floor.

The business, which is owned by Amy Julian-Resner, specializes in customized services and products that help women feel beautiful and confident in a peaceful spa experience and cutting-edge nonsurgical techniques. It is projected to open this summer.

“We love our community and couldn’t think of anywhere we would rather expand our business and serve our community,” Julian-Resner said.