Adaptive 5K in Carmel aims to be sensory-friendly, accessible event

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is preparing to host its second Adaptive 5K, a sensory-friendly event held on a completely accessible course.

The race is set to begin at 10 a.m. May 13 in Central Park, 1195 Central Park Dr. East. All ages are welcome to participate, but pre-registration is required. Participation is $25 per person, and individual support is available.

The race is open to people of all ability levels, and all proceeds will support CCPR’s continued efforts to provide affordable recreational activities for the adaptive community.

Kelvin Solares, CCPR inclusion program supervisor, is organizing the event.

“Last year, we realized a dire need for something like this in our community because so many people are not necessarily able to participate in a traditional race due to the loud, hectic and overcrowding at these events,” Solares said. “We wanted to create something more accessible.”

Learn more and register at anc.apm.activecommunities.com/carmelclayparks.