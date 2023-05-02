Stehr wins Republican nomination for Zionsville mayor

John Stehr, a retired TV broadcast journalist and president of the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Board, won the Republican nomination for Zionsville mayor in the May 2 primary election.

With all 42 precincts reporting, Stehr received 3,432 votes, while Burgess tallied 2,781 out of 6,213 votes cast.

“It is gratifying to see how the people of Zionsville have responded to my positive message and vision for our town,” Stehr said after the results were tallied. “I am humbled and excited to get to work for the people who have put their faith in me.”

Burgess, a former Zionsville Community Schools Board member, thanked her supporters.

“While I did not emerge as the victor in the primary mayoral race tonight, I remain filled with a sense of pride and gratitude,” Burgess said. “I thank all of my loyal supporters who believed in me and put their faith in my vision for our community. Your enthusiasm and dedication to this campaign have been truly inspiring, and I am humbled by the trust you placed in me.”

Stehr held his election party at the Amore restaurant in Zionsville.