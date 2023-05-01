Current Publishing
You are at:»»»2023 paving projects set for Zionsville
Mecum Auctions

2023 paving projects set for Zionsville

0
By on Zionsville Community

Funding for the projects comes from the DPW’s annual budget, along with a 2023 Community Crossings Matching Grant Award from INDOT of $466,945.19.

The following are areas that will be under construction within the remainder of the year.    

  

Street Name

From

To

Neighborhood

Greenthread Dr.

CR 975 E.

Iris Ln. (R-A-B)

Spring Knoll

Bellflower Dr.

Greenthread Dr.

Sunflower Ct.

Spring Knoll

Sunflower Ct.

Greenthread Dr.

Cul-de-sac

Spring Knoll

Rockcress Ct.

Greenthread Dr.

Cul-de-sac

Spring Knoll

Greenthread Ln.

Greenthread Dr.

Cul-de-sac

Spring Knoll

Greenthread Ct.

Greenthread Ln.

Cul-de-sac

Spring Knoll

Blackberry Ct.

Greenthread Ct.

Cul-de-sac

Spring Knoll

Benderfield Dr.

Bloor Ln.

Cul-de-sac

Benderfield

Autumn Way

CR 975 E.

9651 Winter Way

Smith Meadows

Winter Way

Autumn Way

9651 Winter Way

Smith Meadows

Summer Dr.

CR 975 E.

Winter Way

Smith Meadows

Spring Ct.

Summer Dr.

Cul-de-sac

Smith Meadows

S. 8th St.

W. Oak St.

Plum St.

Village

Plum St.

S. 9th St.

S. 8th St.

Village

W. Cedar St.

3rd St.

6th St.

Village

E. Cedar St.

Elm St.

1st St.

Village

E. Oak St.

Elm St.

1st St.

Village

E. Pine St.

Elm St.

1st St.

Village

E. Hawthorne St.

Elm St.

1st St.

Village

E. Poplar St.

Elm St.

Main St.

Village

E. Walnut St.

Elm St.

1st St.

Village

W. Sycamore St.

2nd St.

3rd St.

Village

S. 3rd St.

Oak St.

W. Sycamore St.

Village

E/W Alley North side of Old National Bank

Elm St.

Main St.

Village

N/S Alley Between Main St. and Elm St.

E. Hawthorne St.

Old National Bank

Village

N/S Alley Between Main St. and Elm St.

E. Pine St.

E. Poplar St.

Village

E/W Alley Between E. Oak St. and E. Cedar St.

Elm St.

Main St.

Village

E/W Alley Between E. Cedar St. and E. Poplar St.

Elm St.

Main St.

Village

Willow Rd.

U.S. 421

Hamilton Cty Line

Danbury Dr. (Concrete to Asphalt)

Waterford Dr.

Cul-de-sac

Village Walk

Whitestown Rd. (Excluding County Portion)

Ford Rd. (R-A-B)

875 E (R-A-B)


More Headlines

Zionsville teen is top fundraiser for arthritis awareness event  Carmel in brief — May 2, 2023 Fishers well represented in 500 Festival Princess program Zionsville firefighters qualify for JEMS Games finals Boys & Girls Club of Boone County names new CEO Carmel plan commissioners frustrated by variance requests for 1st on Main project well underway 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact