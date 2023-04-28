Carmel High School set to perform ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Carmel High School senior Ava Roan was quite familiar with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

“This was one of my favorite movies growing up,” Roan said of the Disney animated movie. “I love the soundtrack, too, so it’s exciting we are doing it.”

Roan plays Esmeralda in Carmel High School’s production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” set for 7 p.m. May 11-12 and 2 and 7 p.m. May 13 at the high school auditorium.

Roan said the challenge is “being open to interpreting for myself, because there are so many versions with the musical, the book and trying to make it the same but be original with it.”

Senior Ethan Sanchez plays Frollo, the villain.

“It’s one of my first acting experiences, so I’m really excited,” Sanchez said. “I’ve been in the school musicals, but not as big a role as I have right now. My favorite number is the big bad guy number ‘Hellfire.’ The music is so fun.”

Sanchez said he was eager to play Frollo because his songs are in a low bass like Sanchez’s voice.

Senior Noah Plake plays Phoebus.

“He starts out as an overly confident soldier who has just arrived back from the front in France,” Plake said. “He progresses throughout the show and becomes basically a hero and the love interest for Esmeralda.”

Senior Ethan Brown is cast as Clopin.

“I like that his whole purpose is to help the Romani people who are being oppressed in France,” he said. “His whole goal is to create a safe haven for them. It’s fun to channel eccentric and flamboyant energy.”

Senior Micah Phillips portrays Quasimodo, the hunchback.

“Something I think cool about it is that his physical differences are shown well throughout the show, but a place you get to relate to the character is on a more internal, introspective level,” Phillips said. “He has things that are considered different or broken about him and you can portray yourself on stage. It’s a really cool balance.”

Phillips said this was a dream role, so it’s great it came true.

Director Kyle Barker said there is a 72-person cast, 38-member orchestra and crew of nearly 50.

For more, visit carmeldrama.org.