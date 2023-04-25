Daycare worker charged with felony battery of children

Fishers police announced April 25 that an employee at Kiddie Academy Daycare in Fishers has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony battery.

Molly Taxter, 23, of Noblesville, is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail on two counts of Level 5 battery and 17 counts of Level 6 battery, according to police.

The investigation began mid-March after a parent reported that their child returned from the daycare, at 11703 Olio Rd., with a handprint bruise on the child’s right leg.

“The parent informed officers that she immediately contacted the daycare and met with the owner,” Fishers police reported. “The parent and daycare owner/operator viewed a video of the child’s classroom. The video revealed a daycare employee inappropriately touching the child. The owner of the daycare fired the employee that same day.”

Detectives identified additional victims, but the police department believes there could be more children involved. Detectives would like to speak with any parent of a child that attended the Kiddie Academy Daycare from January of 2023 through March 16 with reason to believe their child suffered an injury at the daycare.

Fishers Police have established a hotline for parents to call. The number is 317-595-3317.