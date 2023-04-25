Carmel alcohol-free shop adds 2nd location in WestClay

Sisters Andrea Marley and Kristen Patrick saw a need for more alcohol-free options.

So, in July 2022, they launched Loren’s Alcohol-Free Beverages as an online store before opening a retail store Aug. 20 at Main Street and Hazel Dell Parkway in Carmel.

Marley said sales have exceeded their expectations. Thus, a second store will open May 6 at 12770 West Market St., Suite 105 in the Village of WestClay.

“The second location is much smaller than our Hazel Dell store,” Patrick said. “We will be running products between the two stores for deliveries and local pickup orders.”

Patrick said the WestClay location comes from customer demand, as Loren’s has been making a lot of deliveries to the west side of Carmel since launching lorensaf.com.

“People kept telling us how nice it would be if we had another location on the other side of the city,” Patrick said.

Patrick said customers are embracing the Be a Better Host concept of offering nonalcoholic choices.

“We are incredibly touched whenever someone comes into the store to buy for a visiting friend or family member,” Patrick said. “Also, we love helping people create a fun mix of drinks for parties. More people are recognizing the value of offering alcohol-free options.”

The sisters have been listening to feedback from customers for their stock.

“We’ve gained extensive product knowledge in the fields of wine, spirits, craft beers and adaptogens in the previous eight months,” Marley said. “It’s an exciting time to grow. The demand is there.”

Patrick lives in Fishers and Marley lives in Westfield. The sisters, who are Carmel High School graduates, named the store after their late father, Loren Marley.

The May 6 opening of the new store will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tentative plan is for the WestClay location to be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sundays and Mondays