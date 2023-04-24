Grand jury indicts Bloomington woman for hate crime in January stabbing of Carmel woman 

An Evansville grand jury has indicted a Bloomington woman with committing a hate crime when she allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Carmel woman of Chinese descent in the head multiple times on Jan. 11.

The indictment alleges that Billie Davis, 56, willfully caused bodily injury to the victim, who was exiting a Bloomington bus when the attack occurred, because of the victim’s race or national origin. It also alleges that Davis attempted to kill the victim.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter A. Blackett and trial attorney Anita Channapati are prosecuting the case.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Davis told police she targeted her victim because she was Asian and that “it would be one less person to blow up our country.”

Bloomington police said camera footage from the bus showed that Davis and the victim did not interact before the stabbing.