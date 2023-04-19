Registration opens for Spark!Fishers 5K

Registration has opened for the annual Spark!Fishers 5K run/walk, which is set for June 21.

According to a City of Fishers Parks and Recreation announcement, the main event starts at 7 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in downtown Fishers, with the Kids Dash starting at 6:30 p.m.

Each main event finisher will receive a 2023 Spark!Fishers 5K T-shirt, a medal, and free admission to the post-race party, according to the announcement. The party will feature a DJ, food truck, and drinks, and participants can redeem their race bib for one free drink (alcoholic or nonalcoholic) from Mashcraft Brewing.

All ages and abilities are welcome at the after-party, which also will be stroller friendly. But no dogs are permitted.

The prices to register for the main race are:

$19.99 – Anytime registration for those age 12 and under.

$34.99 – This price level is open to anyone 13 and older through April 26.

$39.99 – This price level is open to anyone 13 and older April 27 through June 20.

$44.99 – Day of registration and walk-up price for those 13 and older.

The price to register for the Kids Dash is $14.99, no matter when they sign up. All participants in the Kids Dash will receive a 2023 Spark!Fishers 5K T-shirt and medal.

To register, go to playfishers.com/629/5K-RunWalk.