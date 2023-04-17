Blueprint for Improvement: Fashionable and functional laundry in Westfield

Built in 2008 in the Countryside section of Westfield, the laundry room in this home had become a disorganized drop zone. Our team got to work, implementing innovative storage solutions and classic style that took this space from cluttered to captivating.

Custom cabinetry provides ample storage space, keeping household essentials close at hand yet out of sight.

Crown molding, an arabesque light fixture and statement backsplash tiles are perfect finishing touches, giving this otherwise utilitarian room a pop of pizzaz.

Integrated under-cabinet lighting and shades of white accent keep this windowless room nice and bright, while dark metal tones on the hardware and light fixture provide contrast.