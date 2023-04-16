TherAplay’s Horsepower Carnival to feature disability- and sensory-friendly events May 10

The annual Horsepower Carnival will return to Children’s TherAplay in Carmel from 4 to 6 p.m. May 10 with disability- and sensory-friendly games and events for all ages and abilities.

The event will include the opportunity to play Pop-A-Shot with IndyCar drivers, photos with mascots and princesses, face painting, an adaptive dance party, food and more.

Children’s TherAplay is an outpatient pediatric clinic at 9919 Towne Rd. in Carmel that uses horses to assist with occupational, physical and speech therapy services, a treatment strategy known as hippotherapy.

Carnival tickets are available to the public – not just those who have used services at TherAplay.

“Everything is sensory friendly and disability friendly,” said Kathy Pelletier, Children’s TherAplay executive director. “We use our therapists and families to contribute to our planning so that everyone who attends will be able to navigate and feel comfortable.”

Guests will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a family pass for a VIP suite during practice and qualifying week of the Indianapolis 500. The winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. at the event.

Parking is at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 W. 106th St., and a disability-accessible shuttle will transport guests to the event.

Event tickets are $15 and may be purchased at childrenstheraplay.org.