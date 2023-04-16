Ben’s Ranch Foundation’s Barn Bash is back

The nonprofit Ben’s Ranch Foundation is bringing back Barn Bash, set for 3 to 6:30 p.m. April 30, at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Rd. in Fishers.

The foundation connects teens with mental health challenges to paid internships and work opportunities in stables and equine facilities. Brose McVey, a Carmel resident, established the foundation in 2017 to help raise awareness about mental health among teens and create futures for those who live with mental health challenges, like Ben McVey.

“Ben was my late son, and we started the organization in his honor and memory after a long battle with bipolar (disorder),” McVey said.

The fundraising event opens with yard games, refreshments, music and silent auction items on display. At 4 p.m. at the Visitor Center, a panel discussion about teen mental health in schools is scheduled.

The panel will feature leadership from local mental health providers and school representatives who will talk about the mental health challenges students face and what strategies can be used.

McVey said the effects of mental health challenges have led to a decline in the academics and behavior of students and contributed to rising dropout rates.

“We’re beginning to work with schools to see if we can develop programs that directly help the schools handle this issue, keep the kids in school and prevent further decline,” she said.

Tickets for the Barn Bash will give guests all-day access to Connor Prairie, which opens at 10. a.m. Guests can arrive early and enjoy its attractions. Following the afternoon panel discussion, a buffet will be offered.

Proceeds from the Barn Bash will help the foundation serve teens battling mental health challenges. Ticket information can be found at bensranch.org/events.

In case of inclement weather, the event will have alternative indoor activities prepared.