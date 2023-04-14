Teen police academy registration open through April 24

Fishers Police Dept. is planning its 21st teen academy June 5-8, with registration open through April 24.

According to an announcement from the police department, this year’s academy will be at Riverside Intermediate School. The Teen Academy is a four-day camp to help teens better understand how law enforcement works, and to strengthen the relationship between officers and the community.

During the academy, officers will provide an overview of their roles and responsibilities, including some of the specialized units. Topics will include how to make a traffic stop, how the K-9 Unit works, the role of the Fishers Dive Team, and how Crime Scene Investigators process scenes.

The academy starts at 9 a.m. each day with physical fitness, followed by classroom instruction and role-play training each day, and ends with a social activity with officers. Students are dismissed at 3:30.

The free academy has 40 spots available and is open to youth who have completed seventh grade through those entering their senior year in high school. Applicants must be enrolled in or planning to attend a junior high or high school in Fishers in the fall of 2023. FPD officers will complete a background check on each applicant.

For more, including how to register, go to the police department’s website at fishers.in.us/241/Fishers-Police-Department and scroll down to the “News Flash” section.