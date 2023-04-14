Noblesville Schools on e-learning after bomb threat; other area schools remain in session

Noblesville Schools is on e-learning today after the district was one of about 40 across central Indiana that received bomb threats.

Supt. Daniel Hile sent a statement to staff members and families Friday morning regarding the situation.

“In the middle of the night, we received an anonymous email that made a bomb threat against our schools. Our team has been working on this situation since early this morning. While we do not have any reason to believe that the threat is credible at this time, we are of course not willing to risk the safety of our students or staff,” the statement said.

The statement added that officials “will spend today working with our local law enforcement and other appropriate agencies to further investigate this threat, and also ensure the safety of every one of our schools.”

“I apologize for the short notice, and appreciate your understanding as we continue to work hard to keep our schools, staff, and children safe,” according to the statement.

A district spokeswoman said the district expects to have an update later today.

Westfield Washington Schools also notified families and said it had not received any threats and would be conducting normal operations.

“The safety and security of students and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation,” according to the notification sent by the district.

Other area schools such as Hamilton Southeastern Schools and Carmel Clay Schools also said they did not receive threats and planned to hold classes as usual. Zionsville Community Schools also remained open.

“Carmel Police Department is aware of the situation and will have an increased presence in and around buildings today,” a statement from CCS said.