City of Lawrence awarded $1 million for roads

The City of Lawrence received $1 million in matching grant funds through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings program.

The state announced April 12 that 224 Hoosier communities were awarded a combined total of $133.4 million through the program, which focuses on improving transportation infrastructure at the local level.

“Safe, modern infrastructure at the local level makes Indiana’s transportation network stronger,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. “Partnering with locals on these projects is something INDOT looks forward to each year. The hard work and dedication of local entities to secure these funds and make improvements in their communities does not go unnoticed.”

The City of Lawerence has qualified for the award multiple years in a row. During a recent town hall meeting, Director of Engineering Sri Venugopalan said streets are chosen for repaving based on a rating system, with the worst streets getting priority.

According to the city website, the grant funds will help pave:

Franklin Road from Pendleton Pike to 56th Street

50th Street from Richardt Avenue to Mitchner Avenue

51st Street from Richardt Avenue to 50th Street

Elmhurst Drive from of 49th Street to 52nd Street

Longworth Avenue from 47th Street to 49th Street

Sadlier Drive from 49th Street to 50th Street

49th Street from Longworth Avenue to Franklin Road

49th Street from Elmhurst Drive to Sadlier Drive

According to the state announcement, communities submitted projects for the competitive grant program in January, and applications were evaluated based on need, current conditions, safety impacts and economic development. Depending on the size of the community, they need to contribute up to half of the cost of a proposed project.