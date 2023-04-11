Night & Day diversions – April 11, 2023

‘An American in Paris’

“An American in Paris” runs through May 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Spitfire Grill’

Main Street Productions will present “The Spitfire Grill, a musical, will run from April 13 to 23 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin

Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Abilene

Abilene will perform at 8 p.m. April 15 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Hollywood Musical Magic’

Indiana Wind Symphony’s “Hollywood Musical Magic” concert is set for 6:30 p.m. April 16 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.