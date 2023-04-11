Lawrence attorney receives Young Lawyer Award

Lawrence resident Alexander Craig has been presented the 2023 Max Goodwin Young Lawyer Award, an annual award given by the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association to just one Hoosier attorney each year.

Craig is a partner at Craig, Kelley and Faultless LLC, where he has taken on several jury trials. According to an announcement from the firm, he has handled pro-bono civil rights cases and participates in community service events sponsored by the business.

Craig graduated from Indiana University McKinney School of Law and has an MBA from St. Louis University. He has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and graduated from Lawrence North High School. He and his family live in Lawrence.

According to the law firm, Craig has been chosen every year since 2015 as a Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers. He has also been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star Honoree since 2021. He is a member of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association and has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2023 edition of “The Best Lawyers in America” in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

In its announcement of the award, the ITLA said that the award’s namesake, Max Goodwin, was an Indiana trial lawyer and past president of the ITLA.

“(Goodwin) had an untiring, unrelenting devotion to clients and their circumstances,” according to the association. “He had a never-give-up attitude when it came to justice for his clients. His intelligent yet practical approach to legal and life problems made him the type of total person that all lawyers admire. He made us proud to be trial lawyers.”

The Young Lawyer Award is awarded to an attorney who:

Is a licensed Indiana attorney who has been practicing law for 10 years or less

Has helped advance Indiana law in a positive direction for Indiana consumers

Strives to advance the mission of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association

Is actively engaged in the community by providing pro bono services or other types of community service.

Exemplifies civility and professionalism required by the profession.

Contributes to ITLA as a young lawyer and commitment to becoming active and involved in the future of ITLA, and

Sets an example for other young lawyers interested in protecting the rights and safety of Indiana and United States citizens and consumers.

Craig, Kelley & Faultless LLC is a personal injury law firm that handles cases involving semi-trucks, wrongful death, and other catastrophic injury cases throughout the United States. The firm is headquartered in Indianapolis and has offices in Indiana and Missouri.