Athlete of the week: Fishers junior baseball player seeks return to state tittle game

Fishers High School junior pitcher/outfielder Jack Brown’s goal for the baseball season is single-minded.

“The goal for this season is to win as many games as we can,” Brown said. “Every person on this team wants to be celebrating on Victory Field at the end of the year.”

Fishers lost to Jasper in the 2021 IHSAA Class 4A state championship baseball game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

“Losing in 2021 was definitely tough, but the loss in the sectional championship in ’22 was more motivating,” Brown said. “Last year’s loss left a very bad taste in our mouth.”

At the plate, Brown hit .429 with 29 runs batted in last season. On the mound, he had a 5-2 record with a 2.89 ERA.

Through the first five games this season, Brown was hitting .538 and had a 1-0 record with a 2.33 ERA.

Fishers coach Matthew Cherry said Brown gets better each year.

“He is obviously a very gifted and talented young man,” Cherry said. “He came in as a freshman already physically strong and ready to compete at a high level. Jack has a high baseball IQ and is very self-aware about his strengths and weaknesses and about his own throwing and swing mechanics. Jack has really grown into a baseball player who can make adjustments to his swing and throwing mechanics at any point in the offseason, during the season, in the middle of a game, etc.

“He has always been a hitter who doesn’t try to do too much. He stays true to himself and hits line drives all over the field and allows extra base hits to just happen.”

Brown said his biggest improvement has been becoming a better all-around baseball player.

“I made time to be a better pitcher, better hitter and I’ve gotten faster,” Brown said. “I love being a two-way player because I’m on the field every day. I like having an impact on the game in multiple ways, every time we play.”

Cherry said Brown has also grown as a leader.

“He is very comfortable with who he is and has started to emerge as more of a vocal leader,” Cherry said. “His leadership is not so much of a ‘rah-rah’ kind of leadership as much as talking 1-on-1 with his teammates about their grips on their pitches or some tweaks guys could make in their swings. Jack does a good job of talking 1-on-1 with his teammates, and together they’ve continued to learn and grow as players.”

Brown committed to University of Louisville in the fall of 2021.

“Louisville checked all the boxes I was looking for in a place to go,” Brown said. “They have a core coaching staff that has won a lot of games in the past decade. It’s pretty close to home, and the competition they play is great. It’s hard not to pick a school that wins year in, year out.”

Favorite athlete: Gerrit Cole

Favorite subject: Oceanography

Favorite movie: “End of Watch”

Favorite musician: Lana Del Rey