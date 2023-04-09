Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield plans bulk trash day May 13

Westfield plans bulk trash day May 13

0
By on Westfield Community

The city of Westfield has announced it will be holding a heavy trash and bulk item drop off day May 13.

The event from 8 a.m. to noon will be held at 2706 E. 171st St. and will give residents an opportunity to dispose of objects and materials not included in their weekly trash and recycle service. Residents are asked to bring their trash/stormwater bill to prove residency. 

In general, there will be no cost to participate except for certain items. Those include mattresses and box springs that are plastic wrapped ($5 cash each); car tires ($5 cash); truck tires ($10 cash), while there will be a $20 charge for all televisions and monitors (cash and checks will be accepted) and laptops are free of charge.

The city will not accept paint, construction or demolition debris, prescription medicine, light bulbs, bio-hazardous material and chemicals at the drop off event. For a full list of acceptable items, visit https://www.westfield.in.gov/egov/documents/1680179975_91596.pdf. 


More Headlines

Raising Cane’s plans grand opening Carmel mayor endorses Rider as his successor  Column: Carmel mayor endorses Rider as successor Meet the candidates running for the North Central District seat on the Carmel City Council Lions Club pancake breakfast raises $2,500 for Miracle League of Westfield Westfield chamber hosting ‘Meet the Candidate Night’ at Bridgewater Club
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact