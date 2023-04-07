Carmel mayor endorses Rider as his successor 

After initially saying he would not publicly endorse a candidate running in the Republican primary to become Carmel’s next mayor, the man currently in the role has announced his support for Kevin “Woody” Rider.

Mayor Jim Brainard, who has been in office since 1996, released a statement April 7 announcing his endorsement of Rider, who has served on the Carmel City Council since 2008.

“There is one candidate running for mayor that has demonstrated a long-term commitment of service as a leader on our City Council,” Brainard stated. “When the city needed leadership on the Planning Commission and Redevelopment Commission, Kevin Rider stepped up and gave years of service, essentially as a volunteer, on those commissions. He has given hours and days of service, learning the laws and regulations that have allowed our city to grow to the example we enjoy today. Kevin Rider has proven his commitment to Carmel, and earned my trust and vote.”

Rider also earned an endorsement April 6 from former Mayor Jane Reiman, who served in the role from 1980 to 1987.

“Carmel is a beautiful but complicated city. The next mayor must have years of experience and a deep, well-rounded understanding of the city. Kevin ‘Woody’ Rider has that and so much more,” stated Reiman. “He’s a business owner, a 16-year Carmel City Councilor, and a 12-year Plan Commission member. He has consistently spent time over the years getting to know the residents and city employees.”

In addition, the Carmel Professional Firefighters Local 4444 has endorsed Rider. According to a press release, its members voted 95 percent in favor of supporting Rider after the group interviewed the candidates.

“Kevin ‘Woody’ Rider has been an unwavering supporter of public safety in Carmel as an at-large City Councilor the last 16 years, and it only makes sense to support that commitment to ensure the public safety in our city continues to meet the high standard we have here in Carmel,” stated JC Mitchell, president of the Carmel Professional Firefighters.

Sue Finkam, a Carmel city councilor who is also running for mayor in the Republican primary, has also been endorsed by a former mayor. Dottie Hancock, who served as mayor from 1988 to 1991, announced her support for Finkam in March.

“I am proud to endorse Sue Finkam for Carmel’s next mayor because her unique background as a CEO, a public servant, and a mom is exactly what we need as we write Carmel’s next chapter,” Hancock stated. “Sue fought for increased transparency while on the city council founding LetsTalkCarmel.com, our community transparency portal. As a business executive, she works every day to help her clients reach new clients so they can grow and expand. And as a mom, I know she will work every day to make Carmel the best community in America to work, start a business, raise a family and retire.”

Finkam has also been endorsed by the Carmel FOP Lodge 185, a union representing Carmel police officers.

“Sue Finkam has proven herself to be a friend, partner and advocate for our members,” stated Matthew Broadnax, Carmel FOP Lodge 185 vice president. “We are encouraged by her tireless dedication to public safety and know she will continue to make safety a top priority for the City of Carmel.”

Finkam has also received the endorsement of former state treasurer Kelly Mitchell, a Carmel resident.

Rider, Finkam and former Hamilton County Councilor Fred Glynn are running in the May 2 Republican primary for mayor. The winner will face Democrat Miles Nelson in the general election in November.