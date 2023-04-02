Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council to present cultural fair April 15

Carmel High School senior Tsion Daniel has a special affiliation with the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council’s Cultural Fair.

“Serving as the event founder and chair for the fair, both last year and this year, has been a very rewarding experience,” said Daniel, who is serving her third term with the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council.

The CMYC Cultural Fair, which is held with the Carmel Clay Public Library’s Teen Library Council, is set for 1 to 4 p.m. April 15 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. Daniel said the plan is for the event to be held indoors in the community rooms at the CCPL but if weather permits it will also use the new lawn space.

“I have really enjoyed getting to work alongside my peers and members of the greater Carmel community to put on the fair,” Daniel said.

The fair will conclude with several performances representing a variety of cultures across the globe.

“We will have community members performing in sets that range from Bollywood dancing to French classical music,” Daniel said. “I am looking forward to enjoying these performances alongside the greater Carmel community, while supporting my peers and other community members performing.”

Daniel said there will be booths from clubs such as the Carmel African History and Culture Club, Carmel Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics (A5) and the Carmel Latin Student Alliance at the fair.

“In order to reach a greater number of people, we decided to expand involvement from schools in the greater Indianapolis area,” Daniel said. “For example, students from the Brebeuf Jesuit’s Jewish Student Union will be joining us this year.”

There will be raffles, stations for international crafts, fashion and book recommendations as well as cultural performances for entertainment.