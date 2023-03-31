Roundabout construction underway

Construction of a new roundabout in Zionsville is scheduled to begin April 3.
The roundabout will replace the traffic light at the intersection of Oak Street and CR 800 East (Kissell Road).
According to an announcement by the town, a full road closure of Oak Street will be in effect between June 1 and Sept. 1.
The traffic signal was installed in 2017 as a temporary measure to assist with traffic management of the intersection until a roundabout could be designed, fundedvand constructed, according to the Town of Zionsville. Completion of the roundabout is expected to be Nov. 29.
Detour routes were announced March 31 by the town for the closures and construction.
Detours for Oak Street will be at 875 East, 300 South, Albert S. White Drive/400 South, and South Main Street/650 East.
Detours for 800 East will be 550 South, Marysville Road/850 East, and Hunt Club Road.