Roundabout construction underway

​Construction of a new roundabout in Zionsville is scheduled to begin April 3.

​The roundabout will replace the traffic light at the intersection of Oak Street and CR 800 East (Kissell Road).

​ According to an announcement by the town, a full road closure of Oak Street will be in effect between June 1 and Sept. 1.

The traffic signal was installed in 2017 as a temporary measure to assist with traffic management of the intersection until a roundabout could be designed, fundedvand constructed, according to the Town of Zionsville. Completion of the roundabout is expected to be Nov. 29.​

Detour routes were announced March 31 by the town for the closures and construction.

Detours for Oak Street will be at 875 East, 300 South, Albert S. White Drive/400 South, and South Main Street/650 East.

Detours for 800 East will be 550 South, Marysville Road/850 East, and Hunt Club Road.

