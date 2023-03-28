Night & Day diversions – March 28, 2023

‘An American in Paris’

“An American in Paris” is set for March 30 to May 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Live at the Center

Tay Bronson & The Tackle Box will perform as part of the Live at the Center series at 7:30 p.m. March 29 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 minimum or register for free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

‘Indiana Avenue Jazz’

Luminaries program will feature “Indiana Avenue Jazz” at 2 p.m. March 28. Author Aleta Hodge will share music clips and stories from her book “Indiana Avenue — Life at Musical Journey from 1915 to 2015” at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecentepresents.org

Feinstein’s cabaret

Comedians Gwen Sunkel & Tennah McDonald will perform at 7:30 March 30 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Then Singer/Songwriter Kelsey Hickman will present her version of country rock and roll at 7:30 p.m. March 31. Leanne Marie Dobbs will perform a Broadway leading men’s songs in “Why CAN’T a Woman” at 7:30 p.m. April 1. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.