Lawrence Central freshman chosen for nationwide basketball camp

Geist Community

Lawrence Central High School freshman Lola Lampley is among 34 athletes nationwide chosen to participate in the first USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team minicamp.

According to a USA Basketball announcement, the minicamp is March 31 through April 2 in Dallas, and coincides with the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The announcement states that players and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team Committee. In addition to on-court drills and scrimmages, the Junior National Team members will participate in a series of educational presentations and will attend the Final Four semifinals.

“We are excited to have such a talented group competing at the first USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team minicamp,” stated Briana Weiss, USA Basketball’s Women’s National Team director. “Congratulations to the young women invited, and we look forward to seeing many first-time and returning players compete and learn.”


