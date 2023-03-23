Zionsville Town Council District 4 Republican candidates explain their vision for town

Three Republicans are vying for the District 4 seat on the Zionsville Town Council. Incumbent Joe Culp is not seeking reelection. Heather Lusk, Nicholas Plopper, and Sarah E. Sampson will face off in the May 2 primary.

The candidates answered several questions from Current about how they would lead the town, if elected.

Sarah E. Sampson

The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited the Zionsville government for several hundred-thousand dollars of questionable spending in 2022. Do you believe Zionsville has too much debt? Why or why not?

Yes, Zionsville government was cited by the state board on the expenses related to the office Municipal Action Center renovation, which occurred when the funding had been denied by the town council. I hope this type of spending without authorized or prior budgetary approval will not happen again. Zionsville has about $30 million in debt but still has ample bonding capacity.

The Town of Zionsville is the 14th-fastest-growing community in Indiana, and census numbers show it’s grown to 29,340 people, adding more than 4,800 residents since 2010. What do you feel is the best way to keep up with the growth of the town?

The best way to keep up with the growth of the town is to be both proactive and reactive on our safety and infrastructure initiatives. Also, the town needs to keep up with active planning committees and retain solid relationships and open lines of communication with the Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Zionsville school’s administration.

How should the town balance redevelopment with maintaining the character of surrounding, well-established areas?

I would like to investigate being able to bring an entertainment corridor to 106th Street to add on activities, looking into a public-private partnership. This would bring business and much-needed entertainment without overshadowing the charm of or taking business from the restaurants and shops that already exist.

What is Zionsville doing well? What is its area in need of most improvement?

Zionsville is a safe, clean community with excellent schools. Our community is very engaged, often putting others before self, especially when it comes to the kids. We need to accept the inevitable growth yet keep it at a reasonable pace by controlling zoning changes.

The relationship between town council and mayor has been rocky, to say the least. How do you envision that relationship moving forward with a new mayor?

I personally like both options of the next Zionsville mayor and feel optimistic about the possibility of working with the winning candidate.

Heather Lusk

The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited the Zionsville government for several hundred-thousand dollars of questionable spending in 2022. Do you believe Zionsville has too much debt? Why or why not?

I believe Zionsville has an appropriate level of debt for our town’s size, and at this point our existing debt isn’t impacted by the SBA audit. However, the lack of internal controls uncovered by the audit is concerning and was likely the direct cause of our decrease in credit rating in 2022 which in turn increases the cost of future debt. To be certain our investment rating isn’t further negatively impacted even more, we have to commit to better checks and balances to ensure the mayor and town council comply with our laws.

The Town of Zionsville is the 14th-fastest-growing community in Indiana, and census numbers show it’s grown to 29,340 people, adding more than 4,800 residents since 2010. What do you feel is the best way to keep up with the growth of the town?

I feel town leaders need to prioritize infrastructure and schools before pursuing and approving development. One major reason families move to Zionsville is for our four-star school system, and if development is permitted that negatively impacts class size, then the town should consider if it’s the right decision.

How should the town balance redevelopment with maintaining the character of surrounding, well-established areas?

Maintaining Zionsville’s character is a priority of mine, and I’m hopeful that new zoning guidelines being presented to the town in the near future will address that. Any new development also must consider the impact on existing small business owners and ensure we enhance reasons for people to come to Zionsville.

What is Zionsville doing well? What is its area in need of most improvement?

The parks department shows how well Zionsville can create and execute a plan. It’s also an excellent example of taking public input and executing on residents’ behalf. I feel that perspective of listening to residents and acting on their behalf hasn’t always been strong in the past. I plan to change that in the future.

The relationship between town council and mayor has been rocky to say the least. How do you envision that relationship moving forward with a new mayor?

By January (2024), there will be a new mayor and at least four new town council members. It will be time to heal, time for a fresh start.

Nicholas Plopper

The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited the Zionsville government for several hundred thousand dollars of questionable spending in 2022. Do you believe Zionsville has too much debt? Why or why not?

The town is still reeling in the mismanagement of its financial health. The current mayor’s administration has overseen the reduction of Zionsville’s S&P Global bond rating in 2022 from AA+ to AA with a negative outlook. This rating reduction occurred on the heels of a 2021 State Board of Accounts audit which cited significant issues with the management of the town’s finances. While incurring debt is a necessary function of town governance, the ability to repay that debt responsibly is also a necessary function, and the reduction of the town’s bond rating – a litmus test of that ability – is wholly unacceptable.

The Town of Zionsville is the 14th-fastest-growing community in Indiana, and census numbers show it’s grown to 29,340 people, adding more than 4,800 residents since 2010. What do you feel is the best way to keep up with the growth of the town?

As more people desire to live in our community, there should be adequate options for recreation in the form of parks, as well as entertainment options that can be created through public-private partnerships. Private enterprise will seek to be positioned within our affluent community, which will create engagement opportunities for the town, enabling it to take the wheel and shape what those opportunities look like.

How should the town balance redevelopment with maintaining the character of surrounding, well-established areas?

The more the town engages with development projects, the more it will be able to ensure that the character of the town is preserved. Proper cost and risk allocation should be examined on a project-by-project basis, while providing appropriate incentives will keep projects in line with Zionsville’s unique character.

What is Zionsville doing well? What is its area in need of most improvement?

Zionsville does an excellent job with public safety, and that will remain a priority as the town grows. Support for our first responders is paramount, and attracting talented officers and firefighters will continue to be a priority. Attracting businesses to lay their roots in our community and provide jobs will be increasingly important.

The relationship between town council and mayor has been rocky to say the least. How do you envision that relationship moving forward with a new mayor?

It will be a fresh start for our local government, and everyone recognizes the need for improved civility and cooperation.