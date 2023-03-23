Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Former mayor: Finkam best fit as city’s next leader

Letter: Former mayor: Finkam best fit as city’s next leader

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

As a former mayor, I know the challenges, problem solving and collaboration it takes to run our great city. As we choose our next mayor, we need a dynamic leader who will focus on our city’s infrastructure, preserve our high quality of life, focus on fiscal responsibility and put our residents first. That leader is Sue Finkam.

I am proud to endorse Sue Finkam for Carmel’s next mayor, because her unique background as a CEO, public servant and a mom is exactly what we need as we write Carmel’s next chapter. Sue fought for increased transparency while on the city council, founding LetsTalkCarmel.com, our community transparency portal. As a business executive, she works every day to help her clients reach new clients so they can grow and expand. And as a mom, I know she will work every day to make Carmel the best community in America to work, start a business, raise a family and retire.

Sue Finkam is the real deal with the experience needed to lead our city, and I hope you will join me in supporting her to be our next mayor.

Dorothy “Dottie” Hancock, former Carmel mayor, Indianapolis


More Headlines

Zionsville Town Council District 4 Republican candidates explain their vision for town Harvest Market grocery store proposed in former Marsh site in Carmel’s Merchants’ Square Hoosier Village hosts candidate forum Where do they stand?: Get to know the 3 candidates in Republican primary election for Carmel mayor  Leaving a legacy: Two-term Lawrence mayor gives farewell State of the City address End of an era: Akard family begins new chapter after selling hardware store
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact