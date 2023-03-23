Current Publishing
Harvest Market grocery store proposed in former Marsh site in Carmel's Merchants' Square

Harvest Market grocery store proposed in former Marsh site in Carmel’s Merchants’ Square

A Harvest Market grocery store has been proposed to fill the site of a former Marsh in Merchants’ Square.

Illinois-based Niemann Foods has filed documents with the City of Carmel to begin the process of renovating the 75,000-square-foot space at 2140 E. 116th St.

Niemann Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marsh anchored the shopping center until the grocery chain closed in the summer of 2017. The Carmel Clay Public Library used the site for two years, moving out in July 2022, as a temporary location while its main campus was renovated.

Harvest Market operates stores in Champaign and Springfield, Ill. According to its website, it strives to provide “food choices with integrity and transparency” and connect customers and associates to “farmers, food makers and the land.”


