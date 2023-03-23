Former Westfield High School swimmer earns hall of fame honor

A 2010 Westfield High School graduate will be inducted into the Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame next month.

Kait Flederbach said the induction is a huge honor.

“Indiana has such a rich history in swimming, and to be recognized as a part of that is very special,” Flederbach said.

The class of 2023 will be inducted during an April 15 banquet in Indianapolis.

Flederbach said her proudest moment in high school was receiving the Mental Attitude Award for girls swimming as a senior.

“The principles on which that award is based helped develop the foundation of my character and set me up for success in college,” Flederbach said. “Even now, I recognize what the sport has taught me — work ethic, responsibility, camaraderie and more. I use those every single day.”

Flederbach won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle in the IHSAA state finals in 2010. She also won the 100 freestyle in 2009.

Flederbach spent three seasons at the University of Arizona before concluding her career at Indiana University. She placed sixth in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2012 U.S. Olympics Trials.

Flederbach, who is finishing her master’s degree in elementary education online through Ball State University, said former WHS coach Kyle Messmore was also a teacher and taught her the value of education.

“He was a large influence on my current career in teaching,” Flederbach said. “I went on to two universities that valued student-athletes and supported academics. Because of this, I have a few academic accomplishments, such as four-time Scholastic-All American, a published book review, and a research conference presentation in psychology. The sport of swimming has positively impacted many sectors of my life.”

Flederbach spent her first two high school seasons at Western High School. She transferred to WHS for her junior and senior years.

Flederbach, 31, lives and teaches in the Hudson Valley region of New York.

“I’m enjoying a different type of swimming now,” she said. “New York has some incredible bodies of water that are a lot of fun. It’s a pretty different experience from competitive sport, but the water will always feel like home.”