Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Don Rigo Mexican Bar & Grill expands to Carmel
Don Rigo Mexican Bar & Grill is now open at 7299 E. 146th St. in Carmel. (Photo courtesy of Alfredo Melendez)

Don Rigo Mexican Bar & Grill expands to Carmel

0
By on Carmel Business Local, Fishers Business Local, Noblesville Business Local

Greenfield restaurant Don Rigo Mexican Bar & Grill has expanded to the Carmel area. The new location at 7299 E. 146th Street opened March 14.

Don Rigo is co-owned by brothers Alfredo and Enrique Melendez. In addition to the two Don Rigo locations, they operate 12 other restaurants in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. There is a sister Mexican restaurant in Geist called El Lago, also owned by Alfredo Melendez.

The restaurant chain is named for the brothers’ family patriarch — Don Rigo. The Melendez brothers, however, have run it from the beginning.

“We have been busy just about every night, and we really like it here,” Alfredo Melendez said. “We have had surprisingly few challenges.”

Don Rigo’s Greenfield, at 1336 N. State St., has averaged 4 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor. The Carmel restaurant hasn’t had time to accumulate reviews yet. However, both locations stay busy.

“I’m a sucker for Mexican,” said one lunch visitor, Dalton Pickett. “This is probably my favorite that I’ve had in this part of Indiana.”

“When I went, it was an hour wait for a table,” Carmel resident Wendy Varvil said. “So, I ordered carry-out and had a margarita while I waited. It was great and great service.”

The menu at Don Rigo mirrors that of its Greenfield counterpart, including tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos and appetizers.

Alfredo Melendez has his own favorites.

“I like our burritos,” he said. “They are all homemade, everything including the tortillas, and all of the ingredients. They are fantastic. I’d say that even if I was not the owner.”

Dining hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Carry-out is available by calling 317-219-5251.


More Headlines

Carmel man touched many as restaurant manager, friend Chicken N Pickle chain coming to Fishers The Smart Pergola has customers covered Fishers City Council approves Allisonville Road Corridor Study Where do they stand?: Get to know the 3 candidates in Republican primary election for Carmel mayor  End of an era: Akard family begins new chapter after selling hardware store
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact